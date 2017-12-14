Looking for extra holiday cash? Missouri’s Unclaimed Property is a good place to start

Missourians looking for extra cash this holiday season may be in luck if they have Unclaimed Property waiting to be claimed on ShowMeMoney.com. (GraphicStock)

You might have an unexpected check waiting for you right now.

Missouri Treasurer Eric Schmitt says more than $900 million of unclaimed funds have been turned over to his office from abandoned bank accounts, uncollected utility deposits and other places.

Schmitt has already returned more than $41 million worth of unclaimed property this year.

“A lot of times those in government are focused on taking money away, but we are doing the exact opposite by returning millions of dollars of Unclaimed Property back to its rightful owners,” Schmitt said. “The holiday season is the perfect time to check if you or someone you know has extra cash waiting to claimed on ShowMeMoney.com.”

To find out if you're owed money, click here.

Individuals, families, small businesses and others can check to see if they have Unclaimed Property by visiting ShowMeMoney.com.

They can also sign up for email notifications when new assets come in matching their information and send notifications to family and friends to let them know about money being held in their name.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.