Surveillance video details actions of off-duty KCK police officer who saved lives at Costco

For the first time, everyone got a look at the surveillance video showing the confrontation between an off-duty police officer and a man who was threatening customers inside a Lenexa Costco.

Kansas City, KS. Police Department Captain Michael Howell has been called a hero for his actions on Nov. 26. Howell can be seen in the video approaching the suspect, who was threatening customers with a gun.

Howell shot and killed the man. The actual shooting was not caught on tape.

"It's never a good feeling to have a potential active shooter," Lenexa police chief Thomas Hongslo said. "The Costco staff was phenomenal. They acted quickly."

Customers and staff members both hid inside the building and escaped outside.

Ronald O. Hunt, who was identified by police as the gunman, entered the store around 11:10 a.m. that Sunday morning. He screamed and waved his gun.

The video shows the escape of customers and staff inside, along with Howell approaching the suspect.

Hongslo credited the captain with saving not only their lives, but the lives of law enforcement.

"Law enforcement is always at a disadvantage," he said. "If he would not have taken care of the threat, he potentially saved officers' lives as well."

