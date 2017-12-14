Edwardsville police, fire departments spread holiday cheer to families in need

The police and fire departments in Edwardsville are getting ready to spread some holiday cheer to a record number of families this year. (KCTV5)

The police and fire departments in Edwardsville are getting ready to spread some holiday cheer to a record number of families this year.

Now that shopping lists have been handed out, a group of Santa’s helpers are ready to shop for families in need.

“One request we had this year was just to have a Christmas tree for one family, just wanted a Christmas tree for her daughter because they never really had a Christmas tree up," said Fire Chief Tim Whitham with the Edwardsville Fire Department.

This started years ago with Edwardsville police and fire adopting one family each. Through the years, it’s grown. This year, they raised $6,300 to help 10 families.

Each family gets new clothes, coats, mittens and hats for children and about $200 worth of food.

“Not only for a holiday meal but try to ease some of the hunger pains around the holiday for three weeks," Whitham said.

A local charity donated the toys. For everyone involved, they normally see people at their worst but this time they get to create smiles.

“When you set there and go drop it off with the families and realize how appreciative they are, that’s usually when it hits you," Whitham said.

They plan to distribute everything to the families this weekend

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.