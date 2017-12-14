Olathe schools adopt new security procedures since Sandy Hook shooting

Parents leave a staging area after being reunited with their children following a shooting at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., on Dec. 14, 2012. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

In the wake of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting five years ago, districts across the nation have strengthened security measures.

The tragedy served as an eye-opener for school administrators and educators. That’s why schools, like in Olathe, have adopted new security procedures since that day five years ago.

Judy Chavis’s 8-year-old granddaughter attends an Olathe Elementary School. She says she feels safe sending her to school every day.

“When we pull up they’re there greeting the kids, making sure they go into the building and no wondering off and those different type of things," she said.

School districts, such at Olathe Public Schools have taken a look at their current security measures since the Sandy Hook massacre to determine if anything more can be done to protect students.

“I would say the most important and vital thing that’s happened since Sandy Hook is the level of engagement in school security," Assistant Superintendent Erin Dugan said. “Our parents are paying attention. Our students are paying attention. They see something that feels wrong, they’re reporting it.”

Dugan says they were already in the process of adding more security at all the schools - that includes secured entrances prior to Sandy Hook.

Though the swiftness in which they ultimately completed the projects is a direct result of what happened at Sandy Hook.

“All of our school buildings have secured entrances, security cameras, access control and monitoring systems, new protocols, new crisis training plans, etc. So we’ve continued efforts that we started prior, but have really upped the ante," Dugan said.

Along with security equipment, the school has adopted a nationwide active shooter protocol called ALICE. It stands for, Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate and goes through what to do if there’s an active shooter in the school.

“It is our belief that the safest place to be if there is an active shooter or an emergency situation in the building is to not be in the building," Dugan said.

The primary goal is that if you can get out, get out and run. This is different from the old lockdowns where you were told to hide - which is what they did at Sandy Hook.

And while they hope an active shooter situation never happens, they stay ready.

“I don’t think any school is confident to handle such a tragedy, but I feel confident that we have the processes and procedures that facilities and instructors in place to handle it the best that’s possible for such an unfortunate circumstance," Dugan said.

Students and staff go through ALICE training twice a year. The school district is in their fourth year of the program.

