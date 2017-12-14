Olathe South High School student earns perfect ACT

Hanna Carney, a senior at Olathe South High School, has earned a perfect score on the ACT.

Nationally, while the actual number of students earning a composite score of 36 varies from year to year, less than one-tenth of 1 percent of students taking the ACT earn a top score.

“Hanna has immersed herself in everything that is Olathe South and has excelled at it all. She has taken a rigorous course load while at Olathe South and has garnered much recognition for her academic accomplishments,” Olathe South Principal Clint Albers said. “Hanna has demonstrated her commitment to her school, community and being a well-rounded student as she has practiced servant leadership. Her commitment to academics and to her school is incredible, we are so proud she’s a Falcon!”

Carney is involved in the Falcon Service Club, Olathe South Golden Girls dance team and various volunteer activities.

