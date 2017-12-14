Police seek woman stealing multiple packages from Northland porc - KCTV5

Police seek woman stealing multiple packages from Northland porches

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Police say the suspect has stolen several packages from residential porches in neighborhoods this past week. (KCPD) Police say the suspect has stolen several packages from residential porches in neighborhoods this past week. (KCPD)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Detectives are seeking information on a suspect stealing packages from porches in the Northland.

Police say the suspect has stolen several packages from residential porches in neighborhoods this past week.

She is said to possibly be in her 30s and drives a white Toyota Venza with no front plate.

Police ask anyone who may be able to identify the suspect or have any information to contact Det. Ryan Alden, with Shoal Creek Property Crimes, at 816-413-3423 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.