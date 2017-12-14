Police seek woman stealing multiple packages from Northland porches

Police say the suspect has stolen several packages from residential porches in neighborhoods this past week. (KCPD)

Detectives are seeking information on a suspect stealing packages from porches in the Northland.

She is said to possibly be in her 30s and drives a white Toyota Venza with no front plate.

Police ask anyone who may be able to identify the suspect or have any information to contact Det. Ryan Alden, with Shoal Creek Property Crimes, at 816-413-3423 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

