KCK woman faces multiple charges after assaulting law enforcement officer

A Wyandotte County woman has been arrested and charged after officers say she assaulted a law enforcement officer.

Karina Zamarron, 21, of Kansas City, KS, is charged in Johnson County with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, recklessly fleeing a law enforcement officer, aggravated endangerment of a child and felony theft of less than $25,000.

According to court documents, Zamarron fled in her vehicle from a Lenexa officer on Nov. 22 and assaulted him with a deadly weapon.

During the incident, Zamarron stole a 2003 Mazda Protégé. The car is valued between $1,500 and $25,000, according to the court records.

Police arrested Zamarron at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Zamarron is being held on $75,000 bond.

