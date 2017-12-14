5 years later: How a metro school has responded to the tragic Sandy Hook shooting

The tragedy at Sandy Hook served as an eye-opener for school administrators, & educators. (CBS)

many of the nation’s schools have learned from the attack and have changed protocols to handle active shooter situations. (CBS)

For many in the United States, it's hard to believe that terror rang out at a Connecticut elementary school exactly five years ago.

On Thursday, the nation will again mourn the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

The tragedy at Sandy Hook served as an eye-opener for school administrators, & educators. That’s why schools like those in Olathe, KS, have adopted a nationwide active shooter training program.

It’s called ALICE, which stands for, Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate. It goes through what to do if there is ever an active shooter in the school.

The primary goal of the program is for students to get out and run from the area. This is different from the old lockdowns where people were told to hide, which is what students and teachers did at Sandy Hook.

“It is our belief that the safest place to be if there is an active shooter or an emergency situation in the building is to not be in the building,” Olathe School District Assistant Superintendent Eric Dugan said. “So, then we also have students quickly evacuating and moving to safer locations immediately.”

Dugan says the schools were already in the process of adding more security, like more secure doors, when the shooting happened. But, officials quickly finished the complete process in the wake of the Connecticut attack.

“All of our school buildings have secured entrances, security cameras, access control and monitoring systems, new protocols, new crisis training plans, etc,” Dugan said. “So, we’ve continued efforts that we started prior, but have really upped that anty.”

Students and staff go through ALICE training twice a year.

“I don’t think any school is confident to handle such a tragedy, but I feel confident that we have the processes and procedures that facilities and instructors in place to handle it the best that’s possible for such an unfortunate circumstance,” Dugan said.

