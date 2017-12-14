Metro remembers 2017's nearly 200 homicide victims with painted crosses near church

Right now, nearly 200 crosses stand tall on State Line Road near 83rd Street, each one representing a murder victim in the metro. (KCTV5)

The murder rate keeps climbing as 2017 is coming to a close.

People across the metro want to stop the violence.

So far, Kansas City, MO, has seen 140 homicides in 2017.

On Thursday, members of Leawood Baptist Church, along with Roslyn Temple of Mothers in Charge, whose son was killed five years ago, will be personalizing the crosses.

They currently stand blank but by the afternoon on Thursday, each one will bear the name of a murder victim.

Pastor Adam Carter says since he started the display, the 192 crosses are the highest number he’s ever had to put up.

“It has been progressively worse. Last year we set a record for the amount of homicides in the Kansas City area and unfortunately, this year, we’ve broken that record by quite a bit,” Carter said.

Carter says as many people are getting ready for the holidays, it’s important to take a moment and remember there are families who are still hurting.

“The greatest thing that can be done for these families is to know that this Kansas City community loves them, supports them and hasn’t forgotten about them,” Carter said.

The third-annual longest night memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Dec. 21, at the church.

