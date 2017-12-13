Suspect on the loose after standoff with KCPD

It started at about 10 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 6300 block of Manchester Avenue. (KCTV5)

An overnight standoff between a carjacking suspect and police has ended but the suspect is still on the loose.

It started at about 10 p.m. at an apartment complex near Eastwood Trafficway and Crabapple lane.

Police say they chased the suspect after a reported carjacking in the 6300 block of Manchester Avenue.

Officers say chased the carjacking suspect into the complex but later said the individual was not at the apartment.

Residents were rushed onto a bus to keep safe.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

