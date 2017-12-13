Woman attacked, grabbed around neck outside Kansas City gas station

Police say a man robbed a woman in a brazen attack two hours after he was fired from a temp agency.
Fantasia Smith said she was assaulted outside of a gas station near 39th Street and Garfield Avenue in Kansas City.
Craig Mack has been charged for the crime. Mack told police he didn't commit the gas station robbery because he was working at the time. Officers checked with Mack's employer, who told him he was fired two hours before the robbery.
Smith said she entered the gas station's front door, made a purchase and chatted with a clerk.
When she was returning to her car, she was attacked.
"He grabbed me around my neck and said, 'Ha got you!.'"
She said the suspect put her in a chokehold and she felt the pressure of a gun on the left side of her chest. Her initial instinct was to fight back.
“We played tug of war for about five seconds until I realized what was going on when it processed through my mind," she said.
Smith dropped her wallet and ran back into the store, asking the clerk to call 911.
She says the robbery made her more cautious about her surroundings.
A man is charged for attacking a woman outside of a gas station in KCMO. She says he put her in a chokehold and pointed a gun at her. @KCTV5 10pm pic.twitter.com/25zxv5jUkm— Emily Rittman KCTV5 (@EmilyRittman) December 14, 2017
Smith said she was thankful she complied with the suspect's demands and was not hurt during the assault.
“My uncle had actually said to me, ‘the fact that you are not in the morgue and you are not in the hospital proves that you did everything right,'" she said.
Smith said she no longer shops at gas stations where people are hanging outside of the front door. She also tries to only stop at convenience stores in the morning.
Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.
