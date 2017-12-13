Danny Duffy's response to trade rumors: 'Bury me a Royal'

The Kansas City Royals are one of the most mentioned teams when it comes to free agency and trade rumors.

One player that has been linked to those rumors is pitcher Danny Duffy.

While not a free agent, Duffy recently signed an extension and is reportedly part of potential trades involving the Royals and other teams.

Based on his tweets, Duffy wants to remain a Royal for life.

"Bury me a Royal," Duffy tweeted.

Bury me a Royal. — Danny Duffy (@duffkc41) December 13, 2017

There is not a city on the entire planet better than Kansas City. — Danny Duffy (@duffkc41) December 14, 2017

I have been a part of the @Royals for more than 1/3 of my life. For that, i am beyond thankful. Kansas City has been a part of my upbringing. And im so thankful for that. From the plaza, to OP, to Independence, to PnL, i am eternally thankful. I hope to be here til the end. — Danny Duffy (@duffkc41) December 14, 2017

