Danny Duffy's response to trade rumors: 'Bury me a Royal'

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dani Welniak, Sports Anchor/Reporter
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The Kansas City Royals are one of the most mentioned teams when it comes to free agency and trade rumors. 

One player that has been linked to those rumors is pitcher Danny Duffy. 

While not a free agent, Duffy recently signed an extension and is reportedly part of potential trades involving the Royals and other teams. 

Based on his tweets, Duffy wants to remain a Royal for life. 

"Bury me a Royal," Duffy tweeted. 

