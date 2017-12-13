Suspect in custody after 16-year-old girl shot, killed inside Kansas City apartment

Officers were called about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 7900 block of Manchester on a shooting. (Rudy Harper/KCTV5)

A 16-year-old girl has died after she was shot Wednesday inside the Park Meadow Apartment complex.

She has been identified as Alexis Mitchell.

Officers were called about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 7900 block of Manchester on a shooting.

When they arrived on the scene, they found Mitchell suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later died.

Detectives say they have a person of interest in custody.

