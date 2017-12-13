Police investigating shooting at 79th and Manchester - KCTV5

Police investigating shooting at 79th and Manchester

Police are investigating a shooting at 79th Street and Manchester Avenue. 

Police say a young female was shot and has life-threatening injuries. 

The shooting report initially came in to police around 5:55 p.m. on Wednesday. 

Investigators are not providing many details and have not indicated whether foul play is suspected with the shooting.

The victim was under the age of 18, according to police. 

The shooting took place inside the Park Meadow Apartment complex. 

