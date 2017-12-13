Caught on Camera: Treadmill stolen from chemotherapy patient in Raytown

It's one of the most brazen porch thefts that's been caught on camera.

A package stolen about 5 p.m. Tuesday from a Raytown porch contained a treadmill used by the victim's cancer-stricken father.

“It makes me mad that they just came up onto my porch and stole the treadmill and just took off with it just like it was nothing," said Matt Elwonger. “It’s paid for itself like a hundred times over now.”

He said the exercise machine wasn't motorized, so the package wasn't too heavy.

But the treadmill has more meaning for his father, who is going through chemotherapy.

He called police to report on it and they're on the lookout for a woman who was caught on film.

Elwonger said the company plans to refund the money for the treadmill once they receive the police report.

