Truck stolen from Kansas City Chiefs super fan

Chiefs fans find all sorts of ways to show their love of their team.

But one super fan is going to have trouble showing his team's colors this Saturday.

A true fan through and through, Chris Stone pretty much never misses a home game and you can frequently catch him in the crowd on away games too.

A couple months ago, Stone finally saved up enough money to buy his dream truck - a red Ford pick up was his pride and joy.

Sometime Wednesday night between 10:30 a.m.and 6 p.m., someone took off with it. Stone says he kept all the clothes that he regularly wore to the Chiefs games inside the truck, along with all the tools he needs for work as a contractor.

The truck had several chiefs decals, Chiefs seat covers and a special Chiefs license plate.

