Studying Chargers on film, Chiefs coaches see confidence

The Los Angeles Chargers have won seven of nine games - and the Chiefs coaches see the confidence on film.

The Chiefs and Chargers face off on Saturday for the second time this season, this time at Arrowhead Stadium.

But this time around, they are preparing for an AFC West Championship-like game here.

For the Chiefs coaching staff, it's about winning in all three phases of the game.

"They’re playing confident and flying around and that’s what happens when you win," Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said. "That’s what we see on tape too. They had a new defensive coordinator in Gus Bradley at the beginning of the year, but now you can see how they are developing and trusting the system.”

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers has 8 touchdown passes and no interceptions the past four games. Wide receiver Keenan Allen has 39 receptions and 547 yards, along with 4 touchdown receptions.

“He’s a good football player and anytime you have a dynamic player who is performing like that and consistently, it forces a lot of attention from everyone and it opens up other players for them," Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton said about Allen.

