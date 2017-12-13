Loved ones remember 86-year-old Kansas City, KS man killed during vehicle theft

People from across the area are gathering to remember Frank Davila who was killed during a vehicle theft in last month. (Submitted)

People from across the area are gathering to remember Frank Davila who was killed during a vehicle theft in last month.

Davila, 86, was trying to prevent his truck from being stolen when he was dragged to death as the suspect tried to get away.

Davila was a regular at Knuckleheads Saloon, a live music spot, and had strong connections with motorcycle enthusiasts. Parked inside was Davila’s beloved Harley is on display below a poster-sized photo of him.

Several bands, that used to play at Davila’s restaurant and bar in Kansas City, KS, will also perform onstage. Frankie D’s was the Wyandotte County spot for bike night.

His daughter says he didn’t want any big fuss when he died, so there was no funeral or church service.

"If he wanted to do anything, this is probably what he’d want. A party. Laughs and beer drinking and the cash register making money," Trinity Davila said.

Frank Davila was also an Army veteran who served during the Korean War.

Dominic McGee, 31, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and theft in Frank Davila's death. Bond is set at $500,000. McGee is jailed in Jackson County.

