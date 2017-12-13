'Secret Santa' on a mission right now in Shawnee

Police in Shawnee are helping an anonymous 'Secret Santa' spread some holiday cheer.

“By far, we have the best community, the best citizens,” Officer Kasie Taulbert said.

When a man approached the Shawnee Police Department with $10,000, he told them to use it to help the community.

“Our Secret Santa wants to help build that relationship and make stronger relationships with our community by making us his little elves,” Taulbert said.

Taulbert did just that on Wednesday by coming to Shawnee Community Services. She was able to give $100 to the first person she saw.

“He’s been out of work for seven years,” Taulbert said.

Taulbert said none of this would be possible without the support from the community.

“They’re so supportive of us and we’re grateful to them,” she said.

This is the third year this 'Secret Santa' has joined the police department in helping people in need.

