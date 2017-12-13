2 women injured in shooting in KCK at 27th, Quindaro - KCTV5

2 women injured in shooting in KCK at 27th, Quindaro

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Police in KCK are investigating a double-shooting at 27th Street and Quindaro Boulevard. 

Two women were injured in the shooting. 

One is in serious condition, while the other suffered minor injuries. 

Witnesses told police there was gunfire between two vehicles.

Kansas City, KS police chief Terry Zeigler tweeted about the shooting just after 3 p.m.

