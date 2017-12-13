Investigation into death of 3 in burning home leaves more questions than answers

The investigation continues into what caused a house fire and possibly lead to the death of three people in a Kansas City, KS house. (KCTV5)

The investigation continues into what caused a house fire and possibly lead to the death of three people in a Kansas City, KS house.

While the scene sits quiet, police and fire officials have been working behind closed doors since Tuesday. As of Wednesday, they still are only classifying the deaths as suspicious, while they try to identify the three victims and figure out how they died.

Neighbors say they only knew about the fire after seeing first responders and fire trucks on the scene and police say there are more questions than answers.

"The fire department and some of our crime scene investigators were there all day yesterday going through what they could, finding what they could. There's really not much more for us to report on until we identify who the people were that were inside the house," Officer Zac Blair said.

Police say they haven’t been called out to the home at all this year, and Blair says the area hasn’t been a problem spot.

"That was part of the area I patrolled, and I wouldn't necessarily classify it as a high-call volume area. I mean, obviously, we patrol through there but as far as getting calls from that specific street or neighbors for certain concerns, those come in everywhere, but nothing specific that I would say would concern us or contribute to what might have happened," Blair said.

Currently, the big concern is getting the bodies identified. Blair says it could be weeks before they are able to get a positive ID due to extensive fire damage. They are hoping to speak to any witnesses who may know what was happening at the home before the fire began or who may have been living inside.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.