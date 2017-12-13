Off-duty officer cleared in Lenexa Costco self-defense shooting

Police got a call at about 11:09 a.m. about a man who was brandishing a firearm at the store. Witnesses said that the man was yelling and pointing a gun. (KCTV5)

No charges will be filed against the off-duty officer who shot and killed an armed man at a Lenexa Costco.

After reviewing the reports of the investigation conducted by the Johnson County Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team, the Johnson County District Attorney's Office said the off-duty officer acted in accordance with Kansas law as it pertains to self-defense or defense of another.

"It is our belief that this officer acted with extreme courage, and saved an unknown amount of innocent lives by his actions inside the Costco warehouse on Nov. 26," the district attorney's office said in a statement.

Ronald Hunt was armed with a loaded black powder pistol when he went to the Lenexa Costco. As he approached and entered the store, he began threatening to shoot and kill customers. He was brandishing the pistol as he walked through the aisles.

Costco employees acted quickly to evacuate the numerous customers in the warehouse. O ne of the customers was an off-duty Kansas City, KS police officer.

The officer was not at Costco on any official business. He had his police credentials and his off-duty handgun on his person.

When the evacuation began, he approached a Costco manager, identified himself as a police officer, learned what was happening, and made sure that someone had called 911.

The off-duty officer saw Hunt making his way toward the back of the store. He could hear Hunt threatening to kill people. He could see the gun.

The officer was concerned for the safety of the evacuating customers and decided to confront Hunt. The officer identified himself as a police officer, and ordered Hunt to stop and drop his weapon.

Hunt failed to comply and acted aggressively toward the officer. The officer shot Hunt, who died from his wounds.

The officer was not injured. No one at Costco was injured by Hunt.

