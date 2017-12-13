Two alleged kidnapping suspects in custody after standoff in Kansas City

Detectives responded to 23rd Street and Topping Avenue just before 9 a.m. where they began investigating the kidnapping complaint. (KCTV5)

Two alleged kidnapping suspects are in custody after a standoff Wednesday on the city's east side.

Officers with the Riverside Police Department were notified about 6:30 a.m. of an alleged kidnapping that reportedly occurred last weekend.

Two individuals alleged they were held in Kansas City after leaving Riverside with the suspected kidnappers.

Two people matching the alleged kidnapping suspects' description came out and were taken into custody about 10:30 am.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Riverside Police Department at 816-741-1191.

