Wanted: Corben Fox

Corben Fox is wanted on a Platte County warrant for sex offender registration violation.

His original sex offense happened in 2008 in Virginia and involved the sexual assault of a 12-year-old boy.

His last known address was in Platte City, but his current location is unknown.

He is a noncompliant registered sex offender in Platte County.

