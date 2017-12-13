Wanted: Corben Fox - KCTV5

Wanted: Corben Fox

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Corben Fox is wanted on a Platte County warrant for sex offender registration violation. (KCTV5) Corben Fox is wanted on a Platte County warrant for sex offender registration violation. (KCTV5)
PLATTE CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Corben Fox is wanted on a Platte County warrant for sex offender registration violation.

His original sex offense happened in 2008 in Virginia and involved the sexual assault of a 12-year-old boy.

His last known address was in Platte City, but his current location is unknown.

He is a noncompliant registered sex offender in Platte County.

