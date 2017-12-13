Effective ways to protect your holiday packages from doorstep thieves

Package thefts have gone from simple crime to a full-on epidemic in recent years. (KCTV5)

One in three Americans said they have fallen victim to a porch pirate. That 30-percent only increases as the holiday shopping season ramps up in mid-December.

It’s a crime of opportunity that we have seen in the metro time and time again.

Kansas City police say they’ve seen an uptick in the crime this holiday season, and it makes sense considering more people this year will do their holiday shopping online than ever before.

“There are times we’ve driven through neighborhoods and seen someone that looks suspicious. We do patrol. That is something we do look for this time of year,” Capt. Stacey Graves said.

While a security camera will allow you see the culprit, it doesn’t do much to stop the crime. Here are the top ways to keep your holiday packages and presents safe from thieves.

Use an Amazon Locker

New this year, Kansas City and residents in the metro have the opportunity to use an Amazon Locker. It’s one of the safest ways to make sure your packages have no chance of being stolen.

There are two locations in the metro. They are located in the Whole Foods in Overland Park, 6621 W 119th St., and Olathe, 14615 W 119th St.

Instead of being delivered to your house or apartment, the packages arrive at the Amazon Locker location, where they’re placed in a secure compartment.

You get an email as soon as the package arrives at the locker, and you have three full days to pick it up.

When you go to pick it up, you simply enter your special unlock code on the Amazon Locker touchscreen, and your compartment opens, allowing you to take off with your purchase.

The only downfall, of course, is the Whole Foods Locations are not open 24/7.

Invest in The Package Guard

The device can be bought for $89 and has been a wildly popular deterrent.

Unfortunately, the price has gone up about $20 since 2016, and experts said it will only continue to do so.

You’d be smart to purchase now. It has the words “Place Package Here” written on top to instruct the driver.

When it is placed on the circular device the user get s a text message. Then you can decide to either have a neighbor run and get it, or you can leave it there until you return home.

If a thief does target your porch and try to take it, an alarm similar to that of a car alarm will go off. You will then get another notification if it goes missing.

You can buy it here.

Reroute or reschedule using an app

The FedEx Delivery Manager app is very user-friendly, and it’s free.

While your package is in transit, you can reroute the package to a new address or you can change the delivery to another day when you are actually home.

FedEx says the best option is to instruct the driver to just deliver the package to the closest FedEx location. There are 18 locations in the Kansas City area.

The UPS My Choice app is similar.

Use a lockbox

This may be your most fool-proof solution. It keeps your package locked up until you get home.

Landport has a box that you can bolt to your front porch. The delivery driver is given your code and is instructed to leave the package in the device. However, these devices are an investment. Expect to dish out a few hundred dollars.

Put a vacation hold on your mail

If you are headed out of town, you can place a vacation hold on your mail and packages.

The United States Post Office will hold your deliveries between three and 30 days for free. When you return to town, you can either pick it up at the office or have it delivered back to your home.

Specialize your delivery instructions

UPS will allow you to give your delivery driver special instructions.

Skip the front porch all together and send the delivery to your back porch or your shed. This will keep it out of sight from thieves.

Police say they recommend getting your packages shipped anywhere but your home. But, if you do choose to have home delivery, require a signature.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.