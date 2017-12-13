City to consider new security measures, private sidewalks in Westport

On Wednesday, the plan to privatize sidewalks in Westport will be considered by the City Council Planning and Zoning Committee. (KCTV5)

City officials are working to make one of Kansas City’s most popular entertainment districts a safer place.

It’s murders like that of Lee’s Summit police officer Thomas Orr, that happened right outside of Californos, that have urged a proposal to vacate Westport sidewalks and allow security checks for weapons during select hours.

On Wednesday, the plan to privatize sidewalks in Westport will be considered by the City Council Planning and Zoning Committee. Under the plan, sidewalks on Westport Road and Pennsylvania Avenue would move from public entities to owned by the Westport Community Improvement District. Barricades would also be set up to block the streets.

The moves would allow for tighter security in the area.

Officials say the plan would only be used during busy summer months and special events between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Patrons would be asked to enter the district at one of four checkpoints and pass through a metal detector, searching for guns, knives, drugs and more. If the alarms sound, that person would be checked in more detail.

If the plan does not reduce the number of violent, weapons-related crimes in the area, the city can reclaim its rights to the sidewalks with 30 days’ notice.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.