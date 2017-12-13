Police investigate Kansas City's 140th homicide after shooting n - KCTV5

Police investigate Kansas City's 140th homicide after shooting near 55th, Benton

Police officers discovered a person shot dead in Kansas City late Tuesday night.

It happened at about 11:46 p.m. in the 5500 block of S Benton Avenue.

Officers were called to the area after someone reported hearing gunshots. When they arrived, they found a person dead inside a home.

The shooting is Kansas City’s 140th homicide of 2017.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

