Life-threatening injuries reported following shooting at 68th, Monroe

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating a shooting at 68th Street and Monroe Avenue. 

Police say the victim suffered life-threatening injuries, but the injured party is in stable condition. 

There's no additional information at this time. 

