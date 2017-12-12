Leawood family loses court battle following raid

A Leawood family lost their legal battle with Johnson County law enforcement.
The Harte family sued in federal court after their home was raided.
Investigators suspected the two former CIA agents were drug dealers, but it turns out the family was growing tomatoes in their basement as part of a family science project.
They say they're disappointed in the verdict, but plan to appeal. They say the case is about what information can get you in Kansas when you become the target.
They lost on all claims and were awarded no money, but saying going to court and exposing what happened to their family was important.
“We’re obviously disappointed with the outcome," Bob Harte said. "I’d do it again. If they raid our house again we’ll be back.”
The defense team successfully argued this was a legal search with a valid search warrant.
They told the jury the raid lasted two hours and 17 minutes.
They argued $7 million, which the family sought, was absurd.
The jury spent about a day going through a list of options. In the end, they concluded no officers lied and the family did not suffer pain due to the search.
