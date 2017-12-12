Friends, family remember boy, 8, killed after struck by garbage - KCTV5

Friends, family remember boy, 8, killed after struck by garbage truck

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Family and friends gathered Tuesday to remember an out-going 8-year-old boy who was always smiling. 

Dra'Viontay Baker died last Friday when he was struck by a trash truck while crossing the street. 

Since Friday, flowers and studded toys have begun accumulating on the curb.

The orange markings in the street: a terrible reminder of what took that little boy’s life.

“We love you, we miss you and wish you a peaceful journey," Dra'Viontay's father said. "We are sending you these balloons. You have fun with them.”

He loved Christmas, family members said. 

His mother asked that we not show her grieving but instead when times were good. His grandmother said he was as much a son to her as a grandchild.

“He was very playful, full of life, full of life," said Patricia Loyd, the victim's grandmother. "Good baby, good baby. Very good baby. And we miss him.”

His mother and father have both hired lawyers to look into how the driver didn’t see him.

