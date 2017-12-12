Report: Bill Snyder returning to Kansas State next season

File photo of Bill Snyder at a press conference in 2008. (KCTV)

Kansas State Wildcats football head coach Bill Snyder will reportedly be back next year.

K-StateOnline.com reports that four different sources indicate to them he will return for a 27th season.

Snyder, who has led his team to a 209-110-1 record at his time there, has not made the announcement yet.

The Wildcats are 7-5 this season, finishing fourth in the Big 12 race. They are set to take on the UCLA Bruins in the Cactus Bowl on Dec. 26.

Kansas State has won four out of its past five games.

