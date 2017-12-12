She's A Pistol shooting suspect Nicquan Midgyett returns to court

It's been nearly three years since an attempted robbery at a Shawnee gun shop turned into a murder.
The trial for one of the suspects, Nicquan Midgyett, is going this week in Johnson County.
Midgyett is one of four suspects charged with assaulting and killing John Bieker, owner of She's a Pistol gun shop, in January of 2015.
Midgyett has fired two attorneys so far.
He's charged with first-degree murder.
Becky Bieker, John's wife' provided testimony. She emotionally recalled being held at gunpoint and knocked unconscious. She sobbed as prosecutors played the 911 call.
Also testifying Tuesday was the forensic pathologist who conducted the autopsy on John Bieker. A Shawnee police detective also testified.
In a recorded interview with police, Midgyett told the detective his version of the story. He said he didn't plan the robbery and was just tagging along with his friend, DeAnthony Wiley.
He said Wiley forgot the empty book-bag meant to carry the guns, so he brought it to him.
