17 charged in forged identity scheme in Clay County - KCTV5

17 charged in forged identity scheme in Clay County

By Emily Rittman, News Reporter
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Booking photos of Domingo Luis-Tino and Nohemi Lara were not available from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. (Clay County Sheriff’s Office) Booking photos of Domingo Luis-Tino and Nohemi Lara were not available from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. (Clay County Sheriff’s Office)
CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -

Seventeen people have been charged in connection to a forged identity scheme. 

They could face up to seven years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000. 

Charged are:

  • Marcos Solis-Velasquez
  • Andres Juarez-Pu
  • Francisco Batzvisente
  • Domingo Luis-Tino
  • Fredy Geovanny Yat-Velasquez
  • Tomas Zacarias
  • Petrona Pastor-Gutierrez
  • Tomasa Xacom-Perez
  • Julia Lux-Alonzo
  • Paulina Imul
  • Cecilia Alcon-Rodriguez
  • Nohemi F. Lara
  • Juana Tzep Gutierrez
  • Antonio Mateo-Ortiz
  • Francisco Castro-Juarez
  • Anselmo Alonso-Jualip
  • Rafael Velasquez-Dominguez

There were four facilitators and 12 customers; all are undocumented aliens according to court documents. One naturalized citizen was also booked into jail. 

Each are alleged to have applied for a non-driver’s license by presenting corresponding American birth certificates and Social Security cards, the prosecutor's office said in an email. 

Court records state they were traveling from western Kansas and Oklahoma to Gladstone, MO to illegally obtain non-driver's licenses using the stolen documents. 

