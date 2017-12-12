17 charged in forged identity scheme in Clay County

Booking photos of Domingo Luis-Tino and Nohemi Lara were not available from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. (Clay County Sheriff’s Office)

Seventeen people have been charged in connection to a forged identity scheme.

They could face up to seven years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000.

Charged are:

Marcos Solis-Velasquez

Andres Juarez-Pu

Francisco Batzvisente

Domingo Luis-Tino

Fredy Geovanny Yat-Velasquez

Tomas Zacarias

Petrona Pastor-Gutierrez

Tomasa Xacom-Perez

Julia Lux-Alonzo

Paulina Imul

Cecilia Alcon-Rodriguez

Nohemi F. Lara

Juana Tzep Gutierrez

Antonio Mateo-Ortiz

Francisco Castro-Juarez

Anselmo Alonso-Jualip

Rafael Velasquez-Dominguez

There were four facilitators and 12 customers; all are undocumented aliens according to court documents. One naturalized citizen was also booked into jail.

Each are alleged to have applied for a non-driver’s license by presenting corresponding American birth certificates and Social Security cards, the prosecutor's office said in an email.

Court records state they were traveling from western Kansas and Oklahoma to Gladstone, MO to illegally obtain non-driver's licenses using the stolen documents.

