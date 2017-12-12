Authorities release composite sketch of 'Kansas College Rapist' - KCTV5

Authorities release composite sketch of 'Kansas College Rapist'

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -

The Riley County Police Department and Lawrence Police Department have released a composite image of a serial rapist they say has attacked women the past 17 years at the University of Kansas and Kansas State University. 

The image was created based on information the departments have obtained in the investigation during the past two decades. 

The first case was reported in 2000, which happened at 2215 College Avenue. 

Police say 14 separate assault cases have been reported in Lawrence and Manhattan. 

The male was described as being 5'10" to 6' in height with a medium build and medium-length sandy blonde hair.

Anyone who may recognize the individual is asked to call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 or toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

