After 0-4 start, Chargers come to Arrowhead Stadium on fire

The Kansas City Chiefs were the last team to lose a regular season football game in 2017.

The Los Angeles Chargers were one of the last teams to win a football game, but much has changed.

The Chiefs started the season 5-0 while the Chargers were 0-4. Now both teams find themselves at 7-6 with a shot at the AFC West title.

It’s been 12 weeks since the Chiefs last faced Los Angeles, and even though they are familiar, a lot has changed.

"Philip Rivers is a Top 10 quarterback," Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones said. "Just a few of the changes that he’s made on this four-game winning streak they’re coming in with a different mind set and a different momentum then when we played in the first time around."

The game this weekend is the first regular season Saturday night game in the history of Arrowhead Stadium.

What makes it even bigger is that back-to-back AFC West titles for the Chiefs is on the line.

That would also be a first for the franchise.

