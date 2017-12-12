Kansas boy, 8, wins nationwide contest for theory he believes could cure hearing loss

Parker Welsh is just eight years old and already has a theory on how to cure hearing loss. (YouTube)

A little boy from Kansas just got the news he is the grand prize winner of a contest because he wants to help his mother and brother hear again.

Parker Welsh is just eight years old and already has a theory on how to cure hearing loss.

"The point is … if we can get the DNA from its hair cells, then we can put it into the DNA of the human's hair cells,” Parker said.

Parker's mother and little brother are deaf - both have cochlear implants.

The Ozawkie, KS boy recently won the grand prize in a nationwide contest. The winner gets scholarship money and a trip to Austria to visit with the makers of the very cochlear implants his family members have.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Hinrich Staecker at the University of Kansas Health System.

Staecker wasn't surprised to hear Parker wants to help cure hearing loss. He says he often interviews students interested in entering medical school and says many of them have a family member with a condition that has pushed them to want to help those patients for a living.

Parker may be doing that too, just a little earlier than most.

"I think that's an example of what we're seeing here. He's seen it in his family, and I think that's fantastic he's going that way this early,” Staecker said.

Staecker says we're making strides for patients with hearing loss.

"I think over the next 15-20 years we'll see significant changes in the whole field,” he said.

And who knows, that time frame might match up just perfectly for Parker to get out of medical school.

