Chiefs welcome Marcus Peters back following suspension

Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters is back in the building.

He served his one-game suspension and even though the Kansas City Chiefs defense performed well in his absence, they welcomed him back with open arms with the belief that he’s locked back in and ready for possibly the biggest game left on their schedule.

Among those who welcomed him back were Chiefs cornerback Alex Smith.

"We all make mistakes and we need him back," Smith said.

Defensive end Chris Jones set the tempo early in the first quarter for the defense sacking Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, but he said they were re-invigorated from returning home, not the the absence of Peters.

"When you play at Arrowhead Stadium, you got to have that fire and it brings you that juice," Jones said. "The crowd is yelling and kids are screaming everywhere. You can just feel the desire in the emotion from the fans."

