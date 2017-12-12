Chiefs welcome Marcus Peters back following suspension - KCTV5

Chiefs welcome Marcus Peters back following suspension

Posted: Updated:
By Dani Welniak, Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (10) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Marcus Peters (22) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Sept. 17, 2015. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (10) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Marcus Peters (22) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Sept. 17, 2015. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters is back in the building. 

He served his one-game suspension and even though the Kansas City Chiefs defense performed well in his absence, they welcomed him back with open arms with the belief that he’s locked back in and ready for possibly the biggest game left on their schedule. 

Among those who welcomed him back were Chiefs cornerback Alex Smith. 

"We all make mistakes and we need him back," Smith said. 

Defensive end Chris Jones set the tempo early in the first quarter for the defense sacking Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, but he said they were re-invigorated from returning home, not the the absence of Peters.

"When you play at Arrowhead Stadium, you got to have that fire and it brings you that juice," Jones said. "The crowd is yelling and kids are screaming everywhere. You can just feel the desire in the emotion from the fans."

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.