Johnson County residents now get a say on new KCI Airport

Finally, residents in Johnson County will have some input on the new Kansas City International Airport.

The design firm, Edgemoor, is planning a single-terminal design with more restaurants, more stores and more space inside the gate.

"I’d like to to have a lot of space, large hallways, high ceilings, sunlight, restaurants, shops, lounges and a good way to get from one end to the other," traveler Peter Arch said.

Arch says he flies out of KCI about 30 times a year. For him, the current airport works just fine. He says he gets from curbside to his gate within minutes but has seen firsthand the inconvenience it is for other travelers.

"I feel for anybody who has to transfer through this airport, especially if they have to change terminals or look for something to eat or look for an airline lounge, because I haven’t been able to find one," Arch said.

For the first time, the design firm will be talking to Johnson County neighbors. They’ve added a meeting in Overland Park. It is the only one outside of Kansas City.

Before coming up with a final design for the airport, they want to know what kind of amenities their neighbors in Kansas would like to see incorporated.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the University of Kansas Edwards Campus, 12600 S Quivira Rd., Overland Park.

