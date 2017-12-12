Cass County sheriff’s K9 stabbed while apprehending suspect, who's now charged

A Harrisonville man is in custody and a Cass County sheriff’s K9 is recovering following a chase Monday evening. (Cass County Sheriff’s Office)

Cass County deputies responded to the area of Highway 291 and South Commercial Street about 5 p.m. to assist Harrisonville police involved in a foot pursuit.

Charges were filed against 17-year-old Zachary T. Wilbanks. He's charged with resisting with arrest and assault on a police animal.

A deputy and his K9 partner, Champ, arrived on the scene and located the suspect between businesses in the 2400 block of Rock Haven Road.

The suspect disregarded commands to stop and continued running. Champ and his handler then attempted to apprehend the suspect.

According to the deputy, both the suspect and K9 ran into a field where he lost sight of both. He then heard a bark and yelp, and Champ returned to him.

A short time later, the suspect was taken into custody by deputies and officers on the scene.

Following the arrest, Champ’s handler found blood covering the kennel area of his patrol car. He then checked Champ for injuries and located a wound to his neck.

He was transported to Raymore Veterinary Clinic where doctors located a 1 ½ inch puncture wound to the side of Champ’s neck.

According to doctors, the injury does not appear life-threatening.

Champ is resting at home with his handler and being closely monitored.

