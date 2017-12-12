St. Joseph mother charged with drowning baby - KCTV5

St. Joseph mother charged with drowning baby

Sydney Jones, of St. Joseph, is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on a charge of abuse or neglect leading to the death of the child at her apartment. (Buchanan County Jail)
ST JOSEPH, MO (AP) -

A Missouri woman has been charged in the drowning death of her 6-month-old son.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that 27-year-old Sydney Jones, of St. Joseph, is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on a charge of abuse or neglect leading to the death of the child at her apartment. She's jailed on $100,000 bond. No attorney is listed for her in online court records.

A police detective wrote in the probable cause statement that Jones pinned her son down to an inflatable child's tub inside of a bathtub last week while water was running. A witness stated that the drowning was intentional.

Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney Dwight Scroggins says the charge carries a sentence of up to life in prison. He wouldn't say whether other children were in the home.

