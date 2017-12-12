FedEx driver dies after multi-vehicle wreck on I-435 at 23rd Street

A Fed Ex driver is dead after a multi-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning on southbound I-435 at 23rd Street. (Abigael Jaymes/KCTV5 News)

A Fed Ex driver is dead after a multi-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning on southbound I-435 at 23rd Street.

Kansas City police say after they talk with each witness and will have crash investigators do a reconstruction of what happened.

Police say, for whatever reason, the driver of the FedEx truck didn't stop and slammed into the back of a pickup which caused a chain reaction crash involving two other cars.

Those drivers were not hurt, but the FedEx driver veered off the road and crashed, and the cab caught fire.

“Traffic was pretty much stopped in this area from what we're hearing, so we're not sure why the FedEx truck wasn't stopped or slowing down,” Cpt. Joe Crayon said.

Those are questions investigators hope to answer soon. But in the meantime, it appears speed may have been a factor.

“Based on the damage to the vehicles, just from what I can see, there is a little bit of speed involved. I'm not sure how much though,” Crayon said.

Police say it'll be a while before they know what may have been distracting that FedEx driver. But in the meantime, they want to remind everyone to put down the cell phones while you're driving.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.