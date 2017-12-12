The bitcoin boom happening in Kansas City

Currently, one bitcoin is valued at $17,000, which means the price of the digital currency has nearly doubled in just the past two weeks. (AP)

Currently, one bitcoin is valued at $17,000, which means the price of the digital currency has nearly doubled in just the past two weeks.

It's a phenomenon that's sweeping the nation, and there's a bitcoin boom happening in Kansas City, as well. How else do you explain the overflow crowd that packed into a bitcoin meeting on a recent Friday night in downtown Kansas City? They meet once a month to talk all things bitcoin.

"I love promoting the hell out of it," says bitcoin advocate Behman Zakeri.

Zakeri says it's a diverse group from all walks of life, but says bitcoin is the common bond.

"I love seeing all these people, we're probably 10 times the amount of people are going to show up here than did three years ago ... so it is clearly growing. In my opinion, it is past the point of no return, there's so many people diving into it every day," Zakeri said.

But what is bitcoin? That is the question that so many people are asking right now.

"It's a digital currency which means that it's a token that's stored on a computer so it doesn't have any physical representation," University of Missouri-Kansas City economics professor Bill Keeton said.

Here's another way to break down bitcoin.

When we think of money, most of us associate it with a bank with withdrawals, savings accounts, fees, regulations.

However, bitcoin relies on a "revolutionary" technique called block-chain technology that uses a global network of computers to manage bitcoin transactions, eliminating the bank.

Tim Lawrence says bitcoin offers freedom.

"So send and receive as you like to whom you like all over the world. If you do that in a bank you have to do a bank transfer, there's money involved ... fees that can be exorbitant. This is a way to do that without having restrictions," Lawrence said.

When asked if bitcoin might be compared to the dot-com bubble, Keeton says it could be because some of those companies did end up having value.

Bitcoin has Austin Petersen's vote. He's been coming to the Kansas City bitcoin meetings for years.

"We've actually got a lot of attention running for the U.S. Senate here in Missouri, because I'm one of the very few Senate candidates who does accept bitcoin," he said.

Running as a Republican, Petersen is gunning for Claire McCaskill's Senate seat.

"Somebody tried to give us $20,000 in bitcoin the other day, which is illegal, and we don't know who they were. You're only allowed to accept $2,700 for federal elections ... so someone tried to give us the max, so we had to reject it," Petersen said.

The obvious appeal of bitcoin is clear -- it's value keeps increasing dramatically.

Behman Zakeri says its attraction is that it cuts the government and the financial system out of the equation.

"There is no bitcoin company. Bitcoin is run by the people, for the people and myself or you ... we are bitcoin," he said.

Lawrence, who helped launch the Kansas City bitcoin group several years ago, says the technology is going to change the world.

"It will. It's going to change the way people communicate and connect," he said.

If you're thinking about investing in bitcoin, do your research. Unless you work in the information technology world, bitcoin can be hard to understand.

You can always check out the Kansas City bitcoin currency group. They offer a lot of information. You'll find them on meetup.com. They meet on the first Friday of every month.

