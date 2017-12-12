Homicide investigation underway after 2 killed in house fire in Kansas City, KS

The death of a baby boy earlier this year who lived for less than two hours has been classified as a murder, according to Metro Police.More >
A popular Chinese daredevil died while performing a dramatic stunt on top of a 62-story building, BBC News reports.More >
A Fed Ex driver is dead after a multi-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning on southbound I-435 at 23rd Street.More >
Authorities say that three people have been injured and 10 people left homeless after a woman accidentally started a fire while trying to kill bed bugs with rubbing alcohol at a multi-family home in Cincinnati.More >
Police in Kansas City are investigating a homicide that took a woman's life early Monday morning. Officers were called at about 12:49 a.m. to the 7000 block of Kensington Avenue on an ambulance call.More >
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced he's expecting his third child, and it's a girl.More >
Authorities have identified three people killed last week when a van went off the side of a Kansas City, KS road and landed upside down on a stretch of railroad tracks.More >
A carjacking led to a chase and ended with a police shooting as bystanders had to be rushed into the downtown courthouse while officers searched for suspects.More >
The city of Gardner broke ground on a $38 million project that will bring hundreds of jobs to the community.More >
