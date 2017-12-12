Homicide investigation underway after 2 killed in house fire in Kansas City, KS

Firefighters are on the scene of a deadly fire Tuesday morning. It happened about 3:20 a.m. in the 800 block of Troup Avenue. (Stephanie Kayser/KCTV5 News)

A homicide investigation is underway after two people were killed in a house fire Tuesday morning, police say.

It happened about 3:20 a.m. in the 800 block of Troup Avenue.

Crews worked quickly to put out this fire, but when they got here, there was heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof. Investigators brought in an arson dog which is standard procedure when people are killed.

Alesia Williams stopped by the home after the fire and said her nephew and his uncle lived there but she doesn’t know if they were the ones killed.

“I just got here, I don’t know if it’s him but who else could it be. He’s not here, so I don’t know where he is,” she said.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

