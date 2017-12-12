Two dead after house fire in Kansas City, KS - KCTV5

Two dead after house fire in Kansas City, KS

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
By Stephanie Kayser, News Reporter
Firefighters are on the scene of a deadly fire Tuesday morning. It happened about 3:20 a.m. in the 800 block of Troup Avenue. (Stephanie Kayser/KCTV5 News) Firefighters are on the scene of a deadly fire Tuesday morning. It happened about 3:20 a.m. in the 800 block of Troup Avenue. (Stephanie Kayser/KCTV5 News)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Two people have died after a house fire Tuesday morning.

It happened about 3:20 a.m. in the 800 block of Troup Avenue.

When crews arrived on the scene, they experienced heavy fire conditions. They attacked the fire and conducted a search of the home.

Extensive fire investigation taking place at this time, Fire Chief John Paul Jones said.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

  Death of 2-hour-old baby ruled murder, no charges filed

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 2:56 AM EST
    This generic image shows the silhouette of a pregnant woman. (Meredith Image)This generic image shows the silhouette of a pregnant woman. (Meredith Image)

    The death of a baby boy earlier this year who lived for less than two hours has been classified as a murder, according to Metro Police.

  Daredevil plunges to his death after climbing 62-story building

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 7:27 AM EST
    This photo shows the Changsha city skyline. (Credit: Tim Zachernuk, Flickr)This photo shows the Changsha city skyline. (Credit: Tim Zachernuk, Flickr)

    A popular Chinese daredevil died while performing a dramatic stunt on top of a 62-story building, BBC News reports. 

  Woman burns her house down trying to kill bedbugs

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 7:27 AM EST
    The fire heavily damaged a five-unit building and sent three people to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. (Credit: Facebook, Kamaron Cvb Lyshe-Berry)The fire heavily damaged a five-unit building and sent three people to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. (Credit: Facebook, Kamaron Cvb Lyshe-Berry)

    Authorities say that three people have been injured and 10 people left homeless after a woman accidentally started a fire while trying to kill bed bugs with rubbing alcohol at a multi-family home in Cincinnati. 

