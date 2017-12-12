Two dead after house fire in Kansas City, KS

Firefighters are on the scene of a deadly fire Tuesday morning. It happened about 3:20 a.m. in the 800 block of Troup Avenue. (Stephanie Kayser/KCTV5 News)

Two people have died after a house fire Tuesday morning.

It happened about 3:20 a.m. in the 800 block of Troup Avenue.

When crews arrived on the scene, they experienced heavy fire conditions. They attacked the fire and conducted a search of the home.

Extensive fire investigation taking place at this time, Fire Chief John Paul Jones said.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

