3 found dead in burning Kansas City, KS home

Firefighters are on the scene of a deadly fire Tuesday morning. It happened about 3:20 a.m. in the 800 block of Troup Avenue. (Stephanie Kayser/KCTV5 News)

Three people were found dead in a house fire Tuesday morning.

It happened about 3:20 a.m. in the 800 block of Troup Avenue.

Crews worked quickly to put out this fire, but when they got here, there was heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof.

While the fire department was investigating they found the two bodies inside. As the afternoon progressed, they told police they may have found a third body, but it was covered in debris. They said didn’t feel safe moving things around just yet, but it was confirmed about 3 p.m.

For now, police say the scene has left them with some questions and are trying to determine just what happened leading up to the fire.

"Evidence has been found inside. I can't say specifically what but it is leading us more to a suspicious death than maybe an accident or something like that. So right now, we can't officially say homicide, but it's definitely a suspicious death," Officer Tom Tomasic said.

Tomasic says while the fire department looks for accelerants, they’ll be doing an autopsy to try and determine how the people inside the home died.

Alesia Williams stopped by the home after the fire and said her nephew and his uncle lived there but she doesn’t know if they were the ones killed.

“I just got here, I don’t know if it’s him but who else could it be. He’s not here, so I don’t know where he is,” she said.

Family members of Gwinn Green, 53, say they dropped her off at the home around 3:20 p.m.

Now, they wonder if she may be one of the victims.

"He told us it's not good, whatever is going on in there is really not good," said Patricia Green, her sister.

Refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.