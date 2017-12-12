Independence tire shop damaged after fire

U.S. Highway 24 near Arlington Road was closed for just under an hour Tuesday morning after a fire broke out at a tire shop. (Abigael Jaymes/KCTV5 News)

U.S. Highway 24 near Arlington Road was closed for just under an hour Tuesday morning after a fire broke out at a tire shop.

Many fire trucks lined the road while traffic had to be rerouted.

The fire broke out about 5:30 a.m.

Crews worked to put out a fire that originated from tires catching on fire in the back of the building. Firefighters say some of the fire did get inside. There is light damage to the back of the building.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No one was hurt.

