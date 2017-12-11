Gunfire in Northland strip mall puts shoppers on edge

Gunfire in a Northland strip mall put some people on edge Monday night.

Police took down the crime tape after three hours of investigation in and around an area of NE 53rd Street and North Antioch.

Investigators on scene say people in two vehicles were exchanging gunfire. One of the vehicles drove away, while another crashed, then ran and was caught.

The man in the white SUV ran through the parking lot and was arrested at the edge of the Firehouse Subs. The driver of the other vehicle got away.

Bullets tore through one of the window panes at QDOBA and one person was hurt by chards of glass that went flying, but police say the injuries were minor.

