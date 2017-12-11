Grain Valley families say 'Grinch' is destroying decorations in - KCTV5

Grain Valley families say 'Grinch' is destroying decorations in their neighborhood

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
By Nathan Vickers, Multimedia Journalist
Decorations stolen and vandalized in Grain Valley. It’s become an annual problem and city leaders are looking for a new way to address it. (Nathan Vickers/KCTV5 News) Decorations stolen and vandalized in Grain Valley. It’s become an annual problem and city leaders are looking for a new way to address it. (Nathan Vickers/KCTV5 News)
GRAIN VALLEY, MO (KCTV) -

Families in Grain Valley woke up in the last week to find their Christmas decorations smashed to pieces.

The glowing display was supposed to be the highlight of Tarra Geistdorfer's holiday display

"We just loved the blue and white lights," she said.

But this week, she stepped outside to find them gone...

"I was really mad. Pretty frustrated," she said.

Across town, several homes along Montana Ridge told KCTV5 News they had decorations smashed or cut. Adrienne Madrigal suspects a group of kids has been responsible for a string of vandalism the past two years around Christmas.

"A couple people's blowups were slashed. Ours were slashed last year, but we've been lucky this year," she said.

Some families have started taking precautions, like bringing their decorations in overnight.

"We moved our cameras to face a different direction," Madrigal said.

Grain Valley City Administrator Ryan Hunt is encouraging residents to call police if they experience damage. He says the mayor plans to present a plan Monday night to the city council to reach out to troubled youth in the community, trying to keep them off the streets.

"Trying to get more involved in the youth and people in Grain Valley hurting and struggling," Hunt said.

Geistdorfer and others can't believe someone would ruin their Christmas decorations.

"It's Christmas time. Be happy, be in the spirit and be kind to one another," Geistdorfer said.

