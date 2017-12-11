Contractor desperately hopes to recover work van, tools stolen in front of his Northland home

Dustin Murray does concrete work around town and is desperately hoping to get his van back after he says it and a concrete buggy were stolen from outside his home on Northwest 58th Street. (Submitted)

A Kansas City man says thieves have put a serious dent in his ability to earn a living.

Dustin Murray does concrete work around town and is desperately hoping to get his van back after he says it and a concrete buggy were stolen from outside his home on Northwest 58th Street. He's is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who helps him get it back.

"The trailer was actually damaged on the back of it, and if it's setting somewhere or it's in somebody's neighborhood, I just like to call in to hopefully get this back," Murry said. "Inside was going to be a lot of your concrete tools and a lot of electronic drills and stuff like that."

He says it's at least a $20,000 dollar loss.

With Christmas right around the corner, Murray says he'll have to make some sacrifices in order to keep working.

"I'm forced to put money back into my business rather than spending it on my family. It's going to be a compromise between both, but I do need to get the tools back, so I can continue doing this next year," he said.

If you have any information that helps the owner recover his stolen van, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.