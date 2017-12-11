Chiefs get physical in victory against the Raiders - KCTV5

Chiefs get physical in victory against the Raiders

By Dani Welniak, Sports Anchor/Reporter
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Steven Terrell (30) intercepts a pass intended for Oakland Raiders wide receiver Johnny Holton (16). (AP) Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Steven Terrell (30) intercepts a pass intended for Oakland Raiders wide receiver Johnny Holton (16). (AP)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

For the Chiefs on Sunday, the difference was defense. 

The Kansas City Chiefs played physical, aggressive football against the Oakland Raiders during Sunday's 26-15 win. 

The defensive line pressured Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and sacked him twice. The defensive backs helped force three turnovers and the linebackers limited Marshawn Lynch to only 70 yards rushing. 

"I can’t worry about what he or the other guys did on the field," said Chiefs linebacker Reggie Ragland. "I have to come in, play tough and strong. That’s what I did - Marshawn is one of my favorite backs and it was a blessing to play against him.”

Perhaps the signature play of the game came in the fourth quarter when linebacker Derrick Johnson leveled Lynch. 

“When you get a chance to hit Beast Mode, you’re going to hit him as hard as you can," Johnson said. "I thought we played very well today. We played as a unit and I’m proud of our guys.”

